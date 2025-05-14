Dubai real estate: Peak Summit Development launches Phase 3 of The Orchard Place in JVC

Peak Summit Development has launched Phase 3 of The Orchard Place, a residential community in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The development spans five plots in the centre of JVC and aims to provide residents with luxury, comfort, and convenience.

The Orchard Place features green spaces, recreational facilities, and proximity to key amenities, making it suitable for families and individuals.

Phase 3 introduces private pools in one- and two-bedroom apartments, which Peak Summit Development describes as a rarity in the city’s property market.

Penthouses in the development include terraces with private pools and city views, while interiors feature European-inspired designs.

The location offers connections to Dubai landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai, while situated within JVC’s green environment.

Phase 1 has sold out completely, and Phase 2 construction is ahead of schedule. The structural completion of Tower A represents a milestone for the project.

“With Phase 3 of The Orchard Place, we aren’t building square metres, but living spaces and communities. This project embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury living in Dubai, delivering exceptional value to our residents and contributing to the city’s vision of sustainable and sophisticated urban development,” Sergi Voronovych, CEO of Peak Summit Development said.

The Orchard Place joins other Peak Summit Development projects, including The Place Collection, which consists of beachfront villas on Palm Jumeirah, and the forthcoming Meydan Horizon Branded Residency.

The company’s portfolio covers 1.9 million square feet, with 500,000 square feet currently in development.