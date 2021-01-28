Hundreds of shoppers fined for Covid violations in Dubai malls in January

Dubai Police revealed on Thursday that it has issued 443 fines to shoppers during inspections of five malls in the emirate during January.

Officers issued the fines to people not wearing a mask while a further 1,569 warnings were given in the first 27 days of the month.

Police also said they broke up 17 illegal gatherings during their inspections of the shopping malls in violation of the precautionary measures put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Separately, Dubai Economy, the business unit of Dubai Government, said it had closed nine establishments, fined 166, and warned 24 during January for not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Dubai Municipality said it had closed 84 establishments, fined 157, and warned 661 during the month while Dubai Tourism said it has closed 23 establishments and fined 238 others.

The figures come as Dubai authorities intensify their crackdown on breaches of the rules designed to contain the virus in the city amid rising cases.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 3,966 new coronavirus cases – a new daily record – bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 293,052, from a total of 168,781 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

MoHAP also announced eight deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 819 while an additional 3,294 recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 267,024.

On Friday, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, announced new rules increase the separation distance between tables at Dubai’s restaurants and cafes from two metres to three metres, and reduce the number of people allowed to sit at one table from 10 to seven at restaurants and to four at cafes.

The rules also limit attendance of weddings, social events, and private parties to first-degree relatives totaling a maximum of 10 people only, whether at a hotel or at home.

Earlier, Dubai Tourism suspended live entertainment in hotels and restaurants after hundreds of coronavirus violations of guidelines at venues, closing down 20 establishments.

The hospitality industry was sent a circular by Dubai Government’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTM), ordering venues to suspend bands, DJs, dancers and live entertainers performing in hotels and restaurants.