Indian jeweller inks Dubai boat show tie-up to grow brand awareness

Indian conglomerate Tata Group’s jewellery arm Tanishq , which made its maiden international foray in Dubai in November, is targeting the Dubai International Boat Show to grow brand awareness.

The Dubai International Boat Show is slated to be held in March at Dubai Harbour and Tanishq has signed up to sponsor the VIP Lounge.

“Tanishq will be sponsoring the VIP Lounge at the Dubai International Boat Show, the premier and most established boat show in the UAE, GCC and Middle East, in March 2021,” Kuruvilla Markose, COO – international division of Tanishq, told Arabian Business.

“This collaboration is very exciting. The 28th edition of this spectacular annual exhibit is expected to be bigger and better than ever, with some of the most luxurious boats and super yachts up on display in their entire splendour,” Markose said.

The overall value of superyachts displayed at this year’s boat show is estimated at AED2.6 billion.

The Tata Group senior executive said that the event would offer a unique opportunity “to take Tanishq out in the town in this impressive setting”.

Markose pointed out that Tanishq has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality.

“We look forward to showcasing our best, interacting with our partners and discerning clientele during the Boat Show,” he said.

Marriott, Emirates, DHL and Favre Leuba were among the brands which were associated with the Dubai boat show as sponsors in the past.

The Dubai International Boat Show was cancelled last year due to the restrictions related to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The annual show, which attracts thousands of boating and marine lifestyle enthusiasts from various parts of the world, acts as a global platform for brands to showcase their products to potential clients from across the Middle East and beyond, according to marketing experts.

They said with the Middle East continuing to be a key marketplace for the wealthiest of yacht owners – with an estimated 210 super yachts registered in the region.

The Dubai show is expected to see the participation of more than 450 yachts and boats from around the world.

Although this year’s boat show will be held in the shadow of the pandemic, marketing experts said it is expected to draw thousands of enthusiasts from around the world in the wake of the accelerated vaccination drive in several countries, including those in the GCC region.

The global recreational boating market is projected to reach $74.7 billion by 2022. In the UAE alone, the industry was valued at up to $1.5 billion last year.