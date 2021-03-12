Elie Saab picks Dubai for Maison showroom launch, eyes global expansion

World famous designer Elie Saab has picked Dubai to launch the third showroom of his Maison collection after the Italian fashion hub of Milan and Harrods in London.

Elie Saab and Corporate Brand Maison have announced the opening of a space located in the Obegi Home showroom on Jumeirah Beach Road.

“After the successful launch of the Elie Saab Maison showroom in the fashion district of Milan and the space in Harrods London, our partnership with Obegi Home and the inauguration of the space in Dubai is an important milestone in the wonderful journey and international expansion,” said Massimiliano Ferrari, founder and president of Corporate Brand Maison.

“We arrive in Dubai, in a strategic location and with the ideal partner that will allow us to be even closer to our customers, not only for interior design projects but also for hospitality concepts,” he added.

Saab is a Lebanese fashion designer whose main workshop is in Lebanon, with additional workshops in Milan and Paris. He started his business in the early 1980s and specialised in bridal couture and is the first Arab to be admitted to the fashion industry’s governing body, Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

Kate Middleton wore a Saab gown to the Royal Ascot in 2019, marking the first occasion where Saab dressed a British royal.

The Maison collection occupies the ground floor of the Obegi Home showroom and features two spacious living areas, a sleeping area, a large lounge and a dining area, complemented by the carpets, lighting and textiles of the collection.

The space is intended to be more than an exhibition display, but a place of exchange, a meeting point for customers, designers and professionals, a statement said.

“Obegi Home is proud to be partnering with a prestigious name in order to introduce Elie Saab’s vision of luxury living, translated for the first time, into a fine and elegant furniture collection,” added Karine Obegi, CEO, Obegi Home.

Corporate Brand Maison said it foresees a major international development plan for Elie Sabb Maison, including the opening of a showroom in Beirut in May and 25 new openings in different markets in the Middle East, Far East, Europe and the United States.