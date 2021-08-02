Tributes following the passing of Chalhoub Group founder Michel Chalhoub

Michel Chalhoub, the founder and chairman of the Chalhoub Group, has passed away.

Tributes were led on Monday from his son Patrick following the news of his death. He was 89.

Patrick said: “My father was a visionary, a pioneer, a true leader, a great man that pushed us to be what we are today. He was resilient, inspiring, passionate. He was a family man, generous, loving, caring, kind, and an example of courage and integrity.

“He was my role model and inspiration. We will forever be grateful for all that he has done and, along with our children and teams, we will honour his memory with our lifetime commitment to continue building on his legacy.”

Born in Damascus in 1931, Michel Chalhoub was described as “an exceptional visionary, a pioneer, a passionate entrepreneur, and an inspirational leader”.

It was in 1955 that he founded the Chalhoub Group in Damascus, with his wife Widad, by opening the first Christofle boutique at the age of 23. Through strong partnerships with many prestigious brands in the Middle East, the Group soon became the ambassador of luxury in the Middle East.

The Group currently boasts a growing workforce of more than 12,000 people, in 14 countries, as well as operating over 700 retail stores.