Dubai shopping malls launch virtual worlds on Roblox platform

Dubai shopping malls have been recreated as virtual worlds inside the globally popular Roblox gaming platform.

As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, Mall of the Emirates and City Centres are revolutionising the shopping experience with the virtual activation.

For the first time ever, players worldwide can explore, play, compete, and win in fully reimagined digital versions of these iconic malls.

Dubai malls launch in Roblox

Inside Roblox, gamers can navigate interactive maps and enjoy custom-built mini-games.

At Mall of the Emirates, players can race through the Ski Dubai Coin Collector game, dashing through a snowy virtual landscape to collect coins and unlock surprises inspired by the real ski attraction.

They can also tackle the paced Store Parkour challenge, jumping and dodging through zones themed around fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

City Centres’ virtual world offers equally thrilling experiences with the Super Park Coin Collector course and Store Parkour challenges designed to test speed and skill.

This innovative move targets a new generation of mall enthusiasts—especially Gen Z—who thrive in online gaming environments. By merging the physical and digital shopping worlds, Majid Al Futtaim is making mall visits more interactive than ever.