EasyLease to partner BigBear.ai and Vigilix for applied AI solutions

Abu Dhabi’s EasyLease has teamed up with US-based BigBear.ai and Vigilix Technology Investment to accelerate the research, development, and deployment of innovative AI-enabled solutions across mobility, logistics and various key sectors throughout the UAE and the region.

The collaboration marks EasyLease’s first partnership with a US AI firm and reflects its ambition to expand its global footprint.

An IHC subsidiary, EasyLease is the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions. Virginia-based BigBear.ai is a global provider of mission-ready AI to various sectors, including smart infrastructure, drone technologies, border security, defence, travel, trade, and technology enterprises. UAE’s Vigilix is a specialist in technology investments and advisory services and will provide business development strategies.

Partner companies will bring together their respective strengths in operations, artificial intelligence, and strategic advisory to co-develop and deploy advanced technologies for the mobility sector, smart infrastructure and other high-growth industries.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, commented: “Our partnership with BigBear.ai and Vigilix reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI-driven solutions that support digital transformation across multiple sectors. This collaboration combines global expertise with local insight to deliver practical, scalable solutions that address real-world challenges.

“For EasyLease, this is also a step forward in integrating intelligent systems into our operations, as we continue to evolve into a more technology-enabled, AI-driven enterprise.”

BigBear.ai will spearhead the localisation and customisation of its AI technologies, EasyLease will leverage its operational leadership and market reach to support these efforts, and Vigilix will provide regional insight and strategic enablement to ensure successful market impact.

Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, added: “This partnership is a milestone for BigBear.ai and a powerful endorsement of our technology and values. Together with EasyLease and Vigilix, we are committed to advancing the UAE’s AI capabilities, delivering mission-critical systems that enhance safety, mobility, and operational effectiveness across the region.”