Why e& believes Network as a Service (NaaS) is the foundation of Middle East digital transformation

Legacy networks are holding the Middle East back. NaaS could be the reset. Across the Middle East, government-led transformation agendas such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Digital Government Strategy are fuelling large-scale investments in smart infrastructure – from cloud-native public services to AI-enabled mobility and energy systems. These strategies aim to diversify economic activity, modernise national industries, and establish regional leadership in sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, and advanced connectivity.

But while these plans gain global attention, the technological foundations behind them often lag. Beneath the surface of digital progress lies a critical weak point: outdated, inflexible network infrastructure that struggles to meet today’s connectivity, security, and performance requirements. This hidden vulnerability risks undermining the speed and success of regional transformation.

In its latest B2B white paper, The Value of Network as a Service (NaaS), e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e& explains why traditional network models are reaching their limits. Businesses relying on fixed, hardware-heavy networks are encountering scalability issues, security gaps, and operational inefficiencies. Meanwhile, organisations moving to as-a-service models are seeing faster rollouts, leaner operations, and more resilient architectures.

NaaS – Network as a Service – is a new approach to enterprise connectivity. It replaces physical ownership with service-based delivery, allowing organisations to consume networking on demand. This means predictable costs, scalable capacity, integrated security, and less time spent on maintenance. For Middle Eastern businesses navigating regulatory change, hybrid work, and AI adoption, this model is not just helpful. It’s critical.

Why traditional networks fall short

e& highlights the most pressing challenges that legacy networks pose:

Performance lag: Older networks were designed for static workloads and on-premise environments. They lack the dynamic capacity and intelligent traffic routing needed for today’s high-bandwidth workloads like 4K video conferencing, real-time collaboration tools, cloud analytics, and AI inference engines. The result is frequent latency spikes, service degradation, and unplanned downtime that impacts user productivity and customer experience.

Legacy networks may have once been enough. Today, they’re a liability – delaying innovation, reducing competitiveness, and inflating operational costs.

What NaaS delivers to modern enterprises

Network as a Service allows businesses to subscribe to secure, software-defined connectivity. It eliminates the need to build and maintain infrastructure in-house. Core advantages include:

Rapid deployment: Network changes that once required extensive planning, hardware procurement, and manual setup can now be rolled out in hours – sometimes minutes. This enables rapid site expansion, product launches, and real-time reconfiguration without business disruption.

By transferring infrastructure responsibilities to service providers, businesses can free up internal teams to focus on innovation, compliance, and customer experience.

Why e& stands out in the region

As one of the most established tech groups in the Middle East, e& UAE is helping governments, enterprises, and industries transition from legacy networks to future-ready platforms. The white paper lays out what makes its NaaS offering distinct:

Standards-led design: Using the MEF NaaS Industry Blueprint ensures global interoperability and vendor-agnostic integration. This allows businesses to operate across multicloud environments, regional jurisdictions, and partner ecosystems without being locked into proprietary architectures.

With regionally based network engineers and AI-enhanced support tools, e& delivers end-to-end service assurance – from solution design and deployment to 24/7 operations, dedicated SLAs, and continuous performance optimisation. This approach delivers more than technology – it delivers a partner with the resources, standards, and expertise to support real transformation.

Why NaaS is resonating now

Several intersecting trends are driving urgency around NaaS in the region:

AI deployments are scaling up: Generative AI, machine learning, and edge inference workloads are becoming central to enterprise strategy across sectors including finance, healthcare, logistics, and public services. These systems require ultra-low latency, real-time data processing, and bandwidth-hungry infrastructure – all of which legacy networks struggle to support. NaaS enables AI-driven operations with dynamic provisioning, network segmentation, and workload-aware routing.

For enterprises under pressure to innovate while managing risk, NaaS offers a way to do both.

Five takeaways for Middle East enterprises

Legacy networks are increasingly incompatible with national digital goals. As Middle Eastern governments pursue AI, smart city, and e-government ambitions, traditional network infrastructures are proving inadequate. Their inability to support real-time data flows, elastic compute, and secure cloud access directly contradicts the objectives of regional digital transformation programmes. NaaS enables secure, scalable connectivity without the capital drag. By shifting from hardware ownership to service consumption, enterprises gain access to state-of-the-art networking without the upfront investment. This unlocks faster time-to-value, reduces technical debt, and ensures flexibility in fast-changing business environments. Real-time compliance, governance, and analytics are built-in – not bolted on. NaaS integrates monitoring, policy enforcement, and data protection into the network’s core. This allows IT teams to enforce compliance across multicloud environments and adapt quickly to regulations such as GDPR, UAE PDPL, and sector-specific mandates. e& is shaping the region’s NaaS future with standards, automation, and AI. Leveraging MEF blueprints, AI-driven orchestration, and investments in API-based infrastructure through ventures like Aduna, e& is delivering a programmable, highly interoperable network architecture tailored for the region’s unique regulatory and operational needs. Now is the moment to shift: delaying means risking competitiveness and compliance. Early adopters are already benefiting from lower costs, stronger security, and greater agility. Businesses that delay risk being constrained by legacy systems as peers move ahead with scalable, intelligent networks designed for the cloud and AI era.

A smarter way to network

In a digital-first economy, the network is not just a utility – it’s a strategic asset. e&’s white paper makes a compelling case: NaaS is no longer optional. It’s a business imperative.

Enterprises that want to lead in AI, cloud, and smart city development need modern, flexible infrastructure. With regional understanding and global alignment, e& is positioned to help Middle East businesses rewire for resilience, scale, and sustainable growth.

Explore the full white paper or learn more at: https://www.eand.com/content/dam/eand/assets/docs/general/naas-redefining-the-legacy-networks.pdf