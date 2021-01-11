Emirates set to reopen routes to more US cities as global network grows

Emirates on Monday announced a resumption of non-stop services to a number of cities in the United States as it continues to open its global network following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai-based airline said it will restart services to Seattle from February 1, and Dallas and San Francisco from March 2.

The addition of these three destinations will take Emirates’ North American network to 10 destinations following the resumption of services to Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Toronto and Washington DC.

In South America, Emirates said it will also be introducing a fifth weekly flight to Sao Paulo from February 5.

The announcements come as Emirates has gradually restarted operations across its network and currently serves 114 destinations on six continents.

Since it resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season.

It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Aviation analytics firm OAG has named the Dubai to London Heathrow route the busiest internationally in early 2021 with more than 190,000 seats.

It cautioned that activity on the route will be affected following the announcement of a new lockdown in the UK last week but Emirates said on Monday that all flights are still operating to the UK as normal.