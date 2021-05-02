Dubai-based Aramex CEO resigns after 28 years of service

Dubai-based Aramex announced on Sunday its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bashar Obeid will resign following 28 years of service in the global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions.

Obeid will continue in his role as CEO until a successor is eventually announced, after which he will act as an advisor to Aramex.

Obeid joined Aramex as a fresh graduate over 28 years ago and climbed the organisation’s corporate ladder to finally lead as Group CEO in 2017.

“Working shoulder to shoulder with my fellow Aramexians and helping build the Aramex of the future is one of my most cherished experiences. I am grateful to our founder Fadi Ghandour, the Board and the Aramex management team who have played an integral part in driving the Aramex growth story. In a challenging global environment, our company is well-positioned to achieve its strategic vision, scale new heights and strengthen its place as a leading industry player in its core markets,” said Obeid.

“I look back at the last 28 years with great pride. I am grateful and humbled to have had the privilege of growing within this organisation and serving as CEO. When I joined Aramex in 1993, I remember immediately being absorbed by the entrepreneurial and innovative culture. I’ve had the opportunity to learn, mentor, and spend time with so many talented people who are truly passionate about what they do and are unstoppable in developing seamless experiences that connect the globe,” he continued.

Obeid spearheaded Aramex’s growth strategy, steering the company through its commercial and digital transformation and strengthening global partnerships while driving greater efficiency in operational and organisational processes.

“On behalf of the esteemed board of directors, I would like to thank Bashar for his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment and passion with which he has led the organisation,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Alshamsi, chairman of the board of directors of Aramex.

“Bashar has played a crucial role in the growth and success of the Company and he leaves Aramex in a powerful position for continued growth and excellence. He has built a strong management team that will continue his legacy, driving our growth journey forward. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his many contributions to the business and we look forward to receiving his ongoing expert advice and counsel,” he added.