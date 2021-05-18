By Staff writer

Abu Dhabi shipbuilder wins $950m deal to build UAE Navy vessels

Abu Dhabi Ship Building says new contract is its largest-ever order

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) has been awarded a AED3.5 billion ($950 million) contract by the UAE’s Ministry of Defence and UAE Navy to build four Falaj 3-class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs).

The new contract is the largest-ever order received by ADSB and reinforces the company’s vision of becoming the leading regional shipyard, it said in a statement.

Khalid Al Breiki, chairman of ADSB and president – Mission Support, EDGE said: “This order represents a resounding vote of confidence in ADSB from the MOD and the UAE Navy. The contract will provide the company with a platform for sustainable profitable growth, while maintaining strategic national assets that are critical to the defence of the UAE.”

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, added: “ADSB’s relationship with key stakeholders has grown stronger since it has become a part of the EDGE Group. This contract underscores our mutual commitment to serving the UAE Navy with the right products and advanced shipping solutions – to enable a secure future. We look forward to expanding and enhancing our portfolio of vessels.”

ADSB previously built the UAE Navy’s Baynunah-class corvettes, the last of which was delivered in 2017.

The Falaj-3 class is a flexible offshore patrol vessel used to carry out a wide range of missions.

ADSB, which operates three main naval programmes – corvettes, offshore patrol vessels and fast patrol boats – is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

