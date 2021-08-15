By Staff writer

More of this topic

Posted inTransport

Kuwait’s Agility reports 503.7% year-on-year growth for Q2

Logistics giant also announced half yearly profits of $170.1m, up 215.9% over same period last year

By Staff writer
According to a statement on Sunday, all of Agility’s largest businesses reported Q2 growth and profitability levels that were at or above pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

According to a statement on Sunday, all of Agility’s largest businesses reported Q2 growth and profitability levels that were at or above pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Kuwait-based logistics major Agility has reported a 503.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profits to KD38.6 million ($128.2m) for the second quarter of 2020.

While, for the first six months of the year, the company announced profits of KD51.2m ($170.1m), up 215.9 percent over the same period last year.

According to a statement on Sunday, all of Agility’s largest businesses reported Q2 growth and profitability levels that were at or above pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“We’re proud of how we’ve been able to respond and recover from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tarek Sultan, Agility vice chairman and CEO.

Agility is currently putting the finishing touches to the sale of its Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business to DSV Panalpina A/S (DSV), in exchange for 19.3 million shares in DSV. Sultan said: “We see this transaction as a catalyst for Agility’s future growth. Agility will continue to grow its high-value business in emerging markets, and continue to invest in companies and technologies reshaping global supply chains.”

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.