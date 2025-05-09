Dubai renewing road markings at 89 locations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has commenced the renewal of road markings at 89 locations across the Emirate, covering highways, main roads, residential areas, and several key intersections.

The works are part of the 2025 Preventive Maintenance Plan for Line Marking and Road Signage, implemented under RTA’s broader annual preventive maintenance strategy.

The initiative reflects RTA’s commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards by ensuring clear and effective guidance for motorists across Dubai’s extensive road network.

Dubai road markings

The project scope includes the re-striping of 50 major roads, such as:

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street

First Al Khail Road

2nd December Street

Al Khawaneej Street

Amman Street

Zabeel Street

Al Manama Street

The plan also covers road marking renewals in 39 residential areas, including, but not limited to:

Al Awir

Umm Hurair

Oud Al Muteena

Al Twar, Al Barsha

Al Sufouh

Al Qusais Industrial Area

Additionally, the programme includes the repainting of red surfacing in speed reduction zones along major corridors, as well as the re-marking of box junctions at key intersections, paid parking, and traffic-calming devices such as humps.

In this context, Abdulla Ali Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance Department at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The renewal of road markings is a priority under RTA’s 2025 Preventive Maintenance Plan. Over 30,000 linear metres of road markings will be repainted to help maintain the highest levels of safety across Dubai’s road network.

“This initiative also contributes to the objectives of RTA’s Traffic Safety Strategy and supports our goal of positioning Dubai as a global leader in road safety and infrastructure quality.

“RTA adopts the latest technologies for cleaning, removing, and renewing ageing road markings and uses top-grade materials that help extend the operational lifespan of road signage. In parallel, RTA is committed to applying comprehensive safety measures throughout the repainting process to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow at the worksites.”