Emirates handling around 100,000 bags a day with 99.9% ‘success rate’

Emirates handled more than 2.8 million bags each month, averaging at 100,000 per day, between April 2024 and March 2025, according to new statistics.

This makes it the airline’s busiest ever year for baggage handling and the figures mark a 3.7 per cent increase in total bags on last year.

Despite its complex operation, Emirates has maintained a 99.9 per cent baggage handling success rate from its Dubai hub.

Emirates baggage handling

Emirates’ excellent statistical record for baggage handling places it as the top performing airline worldwide.

99.9 per cent of all baggage coming from Dubai or transferring through reaches its owner on time, at the correct destination.

Emirates rate of “baggage mishandling” which can be defined as “delayed, lost or misplaced baggage,” is minimal at 1.4 in a 1000 at the Dubai hub, almost 30 times lower than some other providers.

On a global level, when Emirates customers bags are unavoidably delayed – 91 per cent are reunited with their owners within 72 hours.

Internationally, this rate is notable because Emirates mainly manages international baggage and international transfer baggage, so the luggage goes on long and complex journeys that require a significantly higher level of attention than domestic travel.

Lost and Found is another area where Emirates excels, with 94 per cent of valuable items proactively recovered and returned to customers in Dubai within 60 minutes, thanks to a dedicated team.

These items are found either on Emirates aircraft and at Emirates hub in Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 and are marked as “valuable” because they are essential items for Emirates customers travel experience – passports, wallets and phones.

In 2024, the airline introduced Emirates Bag Connect, a tool that is available to customers on the Emirates app and website, and offers a comprehensive view of the baggage journey with timely baggage status tracking.

An additional feature was also introduced to allow customers to track mishandled bag delivery and this service is now available at 80 stations across Emirates’ network.

In Emirates’ Dubai hub, from 2.8 million bags handled monthly, an average of 2,300 bags are found without baggage tags.

Emirates and dnata teams work together to proactively track the owner and an average of 80 per cent of these bags are recovered and loaded onto the aircraft before the departure of the flight, ensuring no disruption to the customer.