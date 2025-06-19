Emirates travellers can now hail Uber Rides and earn more miles under new partnership

Emirates and Uber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore ways to make journeys more seamless for travellers.

The partnership will focus on enhancing ground mobility for Emirates customers whilst offering Skywards members loyalty benefits when using Uber across select markets within the Emirates network, the airline said in a statement.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Anabel Diaz Calderon, Vice President and Head of EMEA Mobility at Uber, signed the MoU.

Emirates Skywards loyalty programme expands to include Uber Ride benefits

“Emirates is excited to join forces with Uber as part of our commitment to delivering seamless travel experiences. In the months ahead, we’ll closely work together to leverage our combined capabilities in travel and technology to expand planning options, create more connected end-to-end journeys across our network, and introduce exciting new benefits for our Skywards members. We look forward to a successful partnership and the valuable opportunities it will create for our customers,” Kazim said.

The partnership will further introduce several initiatives for travellers. Emirates and Uber plan to develop an integrated booking experience that combines Uber Rides Vouchers with flight bookings for airport transfers or in-city rides.

The companies will explore offering Uber rides to and from airports for select Emirates customers, supporting a door-to-destination experience.

Skywards members in the UAE will have opportunities to earn on rides or redeem miles for Uber app credits or vouchers through the partnership.

Emirates Skywards will explore ways for members in the UAE to benefit from earning Miles on Uber rides across select markets in the Emirates network.

The collaboration will include exploring opportunities around Last Mile delivery initiatives for Emirates Courier Express.

This will leverage Uber’s technology platform and network of global Delivery partners to enhance customer reach, speed and efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Emirates, a global leader in aviation, to shape the future of travel. With tailored Uber airport rides offering seamless door-to-destination journeys and loyalty benefits for Uber and Emirates customers, this collaboration will redefine the travel experience for millions of passengers,” Uber’s Calderon added.

Emirates and Uber will explore leveraging cross promotional marketing campaigns across the airline’s network to maximise awareness around the rollout of initiatives under the partnership.

Commercial, technical implementation and reward structure integrations will be determined in the coming months.