UAE Ministry of Energy: Ship collision off coast caused by navigational error

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has released preliminary findings concerning the recent collision between two vessels in the Sea of Oman , roughly 24 nautical miles off the UAE coastline. Initial investigations suggest the incident resulted from a navigational error by one of the ships.

At 1:30 AM on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, authorities were alerted to a collision involving the oil tanker ADALYNN, registered under Antigua and Barbuda, and the cargo ship Front Eagle, flying the Liberian flag.

The ministry confirmed that both vessels sustained minor surface damage to their hulls. The collision caused a small oil spill and ignited a fire in the fuel tank of one vessel. Emergency teams promptly responded, extinguishing the blaze without any reported injuries to crew members aboard either ship.

A thorough technical investigation is currently underway, conducted in collaboration with international maritime organisations. This process adheres strictly to the highest global maritime safety and transparency standards.

The ministry commended the swift and effective efforts of the rescue teams. The 24 crew members of the oil tanker ADALYNN were safely evacuated and transferred to Khor Fakkan Port via search and rescue boats operated by the Coast Guard of the National Guard and other relevant maritime authorities.

Ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the situation remain a priority to uphold navigational safety and protect the marine environment. The ministry also highlighted the exemplary coordination and readiness of all involved agencies in managing the emergency with professionalism and efficiency.