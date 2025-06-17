UAE rescues 24 crew after oil tanker collision in Sea of Oman

By Staff Writer

The UAE Coast Guard has rescued 24 crew members from a ship in the Oman Sea, following an oil tanker collision.

The Coast Guard of the National Guard carried out the evacuation mission involving 24 crew members of the oil tanker ADALYNN, on Tuesday, June 17.

It followed a collision between two ships in the Sea of Oman.

The ship’s crew was evacuated from the incident site, located 24 nautical miles off the country’s coast, to the Port of Khor Fakkan using search and rescue boats.

