UAE unveils national logistics council to drive $54bn economy and cut red tape

The UAE has established the UAE Logistics Integration Council, chaired by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, to unify strategies across ports, customs, roads, railways, and maritime systems and strengthen the country’s global trade position.

Held at the ministry’s Dubai headquarters, the first meeting brought together all federal and local entities involved in the logistics sector to coordinate policies, streamline procedures, and develop integrated services aimed at boosting efficiency and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a leading global hub.

Al Mazrouei said the council aims to increase the logistics sector’s contribution to the national economy from AED136.7bn ($37.2bn) in 2024 to over AED200bn ($54.4bn) within seven years.

UAE logistics sector

He said: “The UAE Logistics Integration Council works on launching transformative initiatives that promote digital and green transformation in the transport and logistics sector, through the expansion of smart solutions, reduction of carbon emissions, and achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental protection—reflecting the UAE’s commitment to the path of sustainable development”.

The council will oversee the development of the National Logistics Integration Strategy, with subcommittees formed to implement recommendations on data management, digital platforms, and smart solutions.

Its focus includes eliminating bureaucracy, particularly in maritime transport, and driving operational efficiency in government services.

The council also reviewed a presentation from the General Civil Aviation Authority on the strategic role of air freight in supporting economic growth and competitiveness.

The meeting highlighted the National Maritime Navigation Centre as a pillar of the UAE’s logistics vision.

The centre manages the national integrated vessel traffic monitoring system and the Unified National Maritime Single Window, designed to streamline operations and improve safety.

It plays a central role in strengthening national security, supporting emergency response, providing real-time data, enhancing sustainability, and reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global maritime power.

Al Mazrouei said logistics is one of the pillars of the national economy, contributing significantly to GDP, creating thousands of jobs, and supporting key industries.

The sector also plays a vital role in attracting foreign investment and reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a reliable global business hub.

He noted that the UAE ranked seventh globally in 2023 in logistics performance, reflecting the impact of investments in infrastructure, road networks, and advanced technologies.

He said: “The logistics sector is constantly evolving to become better and more sustainable. Through integration and cooperation, performance can be enhanced, costs reduced, and a better experience delivered to users”.

Al Mazrouei stressed that joint efforts between federal and local entities, along with private sector partnerships, are fundamental to achieving the council’s goals and to securing the country’s ambitions for the next 50 years.