Dubai startup Luxury For You debuts members-only platform with $300m designer collections

Dubai startup Luxury For You has officially launched in the UAE, offering access to more than 1,200 designer brands and shipping to 130 countries worldwide.

Founded by corporate professionals-turned-entrepreneurs Karan Singh Ahluwalia and Vaibhav Singh, the venture was created to fill a gap in the Middle East’s luxury e-commerce space by combining exclusivity and seamless service.

Karan Singh Ahluwalia, co-founder of Luxury For You, said: “We wanted to build a members-only platform that redefines luxury retail. From insider pricing and priority access to global collection drops, to NFC-verified authenticity and a personal WhatsApp concierge, we’ve designed a model that combines exclusivity with convenience at scale.”

Luxury For You in Dubai

The GCC luxury market is currently valued at $12.8bn and growing 6 per cent annually, while online luxury penetration in the UAE stands at just 13 per cent compared to 20 per cent globally.

Luxury For You aims to bridge this gap with a capital-light business model that partners directly with global supply chains and logistics providers, giving members access to products worth more than $300m in retail value — from rare capsules and forward-season drops to collections that often never make it to the Middle East.

The platform offers over 100,000 products across women’s, men’s, children’s fashion and home living, featuring leading labels such as:

Gucci

Prada

Saint Laurent

Hermès

Chanel

Balenciaga

Burberry

Its hybrid model also includes an appointment-only Experience Centre at the Millennium Central Downtown Hotel in Dubai, where members can book private styling consultations, try rare pieces and attend exclusive invite-only events.

Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, said: “E-commerce in the GCC has surged from $30bn to $50bn in just one year. With 78 per cent of UAE luxury shoppers preferring WhatsApp, which converts far better than traditional e-commerce, we’re positioning our WhatsApp concierge service exactly where customers already are, capturing the shift from malls to mobiles at the right time.”

The brand promotes sustainable luxury through its Insider Exchange programme, which allows members to resell authenticated past purchases or buy pre-loved items from vetted resellers.

Each item is shipped with an NFC tag for instant verification, addressing a key regional concern where 27 per cent of online luxury shoppers require additional authentication.

With its exclusive membership model, insider pricing, hybrid digital-physical experience, and resale initiatives, Luxury For You is positioning itself as a trusted gateway for GCC shoppers to the world’s most coveted designer brands.

Membership is free for a limited time and offers insider access with just one tap. Beyond the UAE, the platform ships to more than 130 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the US, UK and across Europe.