UAE airports handled over 1bn passengers and 6.4m flights in 10 years

The UAE’s aviation sector has crossed a historic milestone, with total passenger traffic through the country’s airports exceeding one billion between 2015 and 2024, according to new data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre .

Over the same period, total aircraft movements surpassed 6.4 million.

The report also revealed that the UAE ranked first globally in the air transport quality index and secured a place among the world’s top ten in five other indicators.

UAE aviation sector

Officials say this reflects the country’s forward-looking vision to strengthen the growth and global competitiveness of aviation, positioning it as a cornerstone of long-term economic sustainability.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), credited the sector’s achievements to government-led strategies and initiatives over the past decade.

Al Marri said: “The civil aviation sector continues to shape the future while delivering significant accomplishments. These outcomes reinforce the UAE’s standing on the global aviation and travel map, underlining its role in driving national economic growth and competitiveness.”

Passenger traffic across UAE airports grew from 114.8m in 2015 to 147.8m in 2024. This included arrivals, departures, and transit travellers, with the total crossing the one-billion mark during the decade.

Aircraft movements also surged, exceeding 800,000 in 2024 alone, taking the total number of flights in and out of the UAE over the ten-year period to more than 6.4m.

Officials say the figures highlight the UAE’s pioneering role in building a more efficient and sustainable aviation system, integrating technological innovation with the highest standards of safety and service quality.

UAE aviation growth: 2015–2024