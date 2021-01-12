Cable car project unveiled to boost Hatta tourism ambitions

Plans were unveiled on Tuesday to build a cable car project in Hatta as part of plans to develop tourism in the mountain region of Dubai.

The Dubai Summit project includes the construction of a 5.4km cable car to transport tourists from the Hatta Dam area to the Umm Al-Nsour Summit, the highest natural summit in Dubai at an altitude of 1300 metres above sea level.

Launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he said the project will constitute an important tourist attraction in the United Arab Emirates.

The cable car route has been chosen so that it passes over the Hatta Dam Lake and the Upper Dam Lake where a hydroelectric station is being built, passing through the mountain range until it reaches the summit of Umm Al Nsour.

The Sustainable Hatta Falls project was also launched. It includes exploiting the slope of the upper dam, using it as a natural waterfall, creating a stream under the dam, developing the area and transforming it into recreational spaces, cafes and restaurants.

Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet: “The real value of the projects that we launch today is measured by the extent to which they achieve the strategic goals and plans, the extent to which they employ the available materials, and rely on everything new and modern, in addition to their positive impact and the provision of the highest levels of quality of life for members of society.

“We are moving steadily and firmly towards leadership in all fields, and work and construction have never and will never stop on this good land.”

In 2018, Meraas revealed a new visual identity of its projects in Hatta, creating a brand that positions the region as a national park and eco-tourism destination.

The launch was part of a long-term strategy Meraas has implemented with objectives to protect the natural environment in Hatta in line with the objectives of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan.

In addition to tourism development projects, the strategy also comprises increased efforts in conservation and forestation as well as plans to enrich wildlife, support farming, and preserve water resources.