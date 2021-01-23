UAE backs coronavirus testing protocols after Denmark suspends all flights

The UAE is in talks with officials from Denmark after the Nordic country temporarily suspended all flights due to concerns over coronavirus tests in Dubai.

Denmark announced a five-day travel restriction after raising doubts about the coronavirus tests administered in Dubai before departure.

The decision followed a tweet by Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in which he claimed that 50 people with Covid-19 had flown in from Dubai in January alone.

In response, Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that all accredited UAE testing centres are regularly subject to strict quality checks.

“Severe penalties are imposed for non-compliance with international standards to ensure the highest level of quality in testing,” he added in comments published by state news agency WAM.

Statement on Temporary Danish Suspension of Flights from the #UAE. https://t.co/wfi5J97iQh — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) January 22, 2021

He also confirmed that talks are currently underway with Danish authorities “to clarify the details and cases behind the decision, in order to guarantee the safety and security of all travellers”.

Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the previous 24 hours before departure towards Denmark from all countries.

The decision by Denmark comes as coronavirus cases rose to yet another new daily record on Saturday with 3,566 new infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 274,376. A further seven deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 783.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also noted that an additional 4,051 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 247,318.

Dubai on Friday also moved to tighten rules with a raft of new restrictions imposed by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The new rules increased the separation distance between tables at restaurants and cafes from two metres to three metres, and reduced the number of people allowed to sit at one table from 10 to seven at restaurants and to four at cafes.

The new rules also limit attendance of weddings, social events, and private parties to first-degree relatives totaling a maximum of 10 people only, whether at a hotel or at home, effective from Wednesday.