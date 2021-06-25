GCC’s first Madame Tussauds to open in Dubai later this year

Merlin Entertainments Ltd has announced that the world-famous wax attraction, Madame Tussauds, will open later this year in Dubai, located within the popular island destination Bluewaters.

The iconic attraction will provide an interactive fame experience, where visitors can get up close and take pictures with 60 global stars, including 16 new wax figures from the Middle East region.Madame Tussauds Dubai will be located next to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, a statement said.

According to previous reports, the waxwork museum was initially scheduled to open in 2019 in Dubai.

Madame Tussauds first opened its doors in 1835 in London, and has nearly 200 years of heritage. Each figure at Madame Tussauds is created using the expertise of sculptors who use the same techniques as the famous Marie Tussaud.

To create a single life like figure it takes an artist 12 weeks in total, and during that time they document 500 precise body measurements. A figure can cost up to AED700,000 depending on the detail required.

Merlin said the first-ever Madame Tussauds experience in the GCC promises to “leave tourists and residents feeling amazed, taking unforgettable memories with them”.

With seven themed rooms, guests can step into a Bollywood movie and take a picture with Shahrukh Khan, or make the impossible possible by taking a selfie with beauty queen Kylie Jenner.

Meike Lippert, senior divisional director Midway Europe and Global New Openings, Merlin Entertainments, said: “As one of the world leaders in location-based entertainment, we are delighted to be launching the first ever Madame Tussauds in the GCC later this year.

“In addition to well-known global figures, the new Madame Tussauds will also be home to figures celebrated in the Middle East including Nancy Ajram and Maya Diab, alongside other figures which we will announce very soon. The new attraction will provide an immersive and exhilarating experience for visitors to enjoy the famous world of renowned celebrities and personalities.”

Sanaz Kollsrud, general manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai, added: “It is a thrilling experience to bring the iconic Madame Tussauds to the UAE. This will be the 25th edition of our wax attraction and will be a first in the GCC.”