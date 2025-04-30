Facial recognition to cut hotel check-in times as Abu Dhabi bolsters ‘safest city’ status

Abu Dhabi, deemed the world’s safest city , has begun deploying facial recognition technology across its hotels to streamline check-ins and boost security, officials announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2025) on Tuesday.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has initiated the rollout following an agreement with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), marking the first government-led facial recognition initiative in the emirate’s hospitality sector.

Abu Dhabi enhances hotel check-ins

“This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security,” said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi.

The technology, currently in pilot phase at select properties, will initially launch at five-star hotels before expanding to four-star establishments and eventually all accommodation categories across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra regions.

The system captures biometric data during check-in, encrypts it securely, and transmits it to a centralised database managed by DCT Abu Dhabi, operating in compliance with UAE cybersecurity regulations.

The initiative comes as Abu Dhabi maintains its position as the world’s safest city, according to Numbeo’s Safety Index, a title it has held for nine consecutive years. It also aligns with the UAE’s broader push toward digital identity services, where facial recognition is increasingly replacing traditional ID cards.

Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector is experiencing robust growth, welcoming 1.4 million overnight guests in the first quarter of 2025 alone. The industry is projected to contribute AED62 billion (approximately $16.9 billion) to the emirate’s economy this year, a 13 per cent increase from 2024, supporting around 255,000 jobs.

Cultural attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the recently opened teamLab Phenomena are driving visitor numbers, enhancing the emirate’s reputation as a cultural destination alongside its technological advancements.