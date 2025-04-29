Minor Hotels partners with Soma Bay Hotel Company SAE to develop first Anantara property in Egypt

Global hospitality group Minor Hotels announced a partnership with Soma Bay Hotel Company SAE to develop a hotel under its luxury Anantara brand in Egypt.

The first project under this partnership is expected to be announced later this year, the group said.

The two have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project, it said.

Set on a picturesque peninsula, Soma Bay, a coastal resort destination on the Red Sea in Egypt, offers a wide range of leisure activities, including diving, windsurfing, and sailing, making it a premier destination.

Anantara is set to bring its signature luxury experience to Soma Bay with a new resort and branded residence complex, details of which will be announced soon, Minor Hotels said.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, said the Group is thrilled to expand the global reach of Minor Hotels with the entry into the Egyptian market.

“Soma Bay Hotel Company is an exceptional partner for this venture in Soma Bay, bringing both deep regional expertise and a global outlook,” he said.

Deema Abu Ghazaleh, Chairman, Soma Bay Hotel Company, said the collaboration between the two marks a significant milestone not just for Soma Bay, but for the future of luxury hospitality in Egypt.

“The introduction of the Anantara brand is a natural fit for Soma Bay’s vision. It reflects our shared dedication to quality, authenticity, and delivering exceptional experiences to travellers from around the world,” Abu Ghazaleh said.

Soma Bay Hotel Company, based in Egypt, currently owns several luxury properties along the Red Sea.

The Minor Group owns and operates over 560 hotels in 58 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas.

With over 50 properties across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean, Anantara’s hotels and resorts are in vibrant cities, tranquil beaches, deserts, and jungles, providing warm, Thai-rooted hospitality and creating unforgettable memories for every traveller.