Inside ADDarah’s vision for transformative hospitality

In a market where size often speaks louder than soul, ADDarah is doing something different. Located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the newly launched venue doesn’t just cater to weddings and corporate launches – it curates them, down to the scent in the air and the acoustics in the room.

Spearheading the project is Khaled Alba Hussain, a seasoned hospitality leader whose background includes mega scale openings, conferences, and governmental conferences. But it’s in ADDarah that he sees the opportunity to build something more enduring: a benchmark for memory-making in the Gulf’s growing luxury landscape.

In a candid conversation, Hussain discusses what makes ADDarah unique – from its poetic roots to its performance-driven culture – and why, for him, hospitality is about far more than architecture.

The name ADDarah has a unique tone to it. What’s the story behind the name, and what does it represent?

Our brand, ‘Addarah,’ is inspired by these fertile plains known as ‘Darat Al Arab’ – the white plains celebrated by poets throughout ages for their ability to sprout the most fragrantly pleasing flora. These lands, rich in heritage and natural bounty, have inspired countless odes, increasing in their number to one hundred and ten, among which ‘Darat Jouljoul’ is renowned. At ‘Addarah,’ we bring forth products that are deeply rooted in this rich cultural and natural heritage. Each offering is a tribute to the purity, abundance, and traditional wisdom encapsulated by the Darat.

We are more than a brand; we are the continuation of a story that began in the lush expanses between the mountains – a story of beauty, sustenance, and poetic inspiration. We invite you to be part of this age-old narrative, where every product is an echo of the earth’s generosity and the ancient poets’ celebrations. Join us in rediscovering the timeless elegance and profound simplicity of ‘Addarah.’

What is ADDarah’s long-term vision for transforming the hospitality landscape in the Eastern Province, and how do you plan to achieve it?

We had a very clear vision from the start. We wanted to create something iconic but also rooted in the culture and values of the region. That’s why we didn’t just look at architecture or design – we looked at how people interact with space, how they celebrate, how they host, and we tried to build all that into ADDarah.

The Ramadan soft opening was a key moment for ADDarah. What were the key factors behind its success, and what lessons did you take away from it?

The Ramadan soft launch was a critical moment – it gave us a chance to test everything, from service quality to kitchen operations, from guest flow to lighting. We learned a lot. We had issues with timing and sequencing at first, especially for suhoor events, but our team was agile and quick to adapt.

Earning the trust of Aramco and other high-profile clients so early is a significant achievement. What made ADDarah stand out to these major players?

Winning the trust of a client like Aramco early on was both a challenge and a huge milestone. They demand excellence, and they notice everything – from how the valet welcomes them, to the taste of the coffee, to the acoustics in the room. But I think what stood out was our commitment to detail. We didn’t cut corners. We even designed custom menus for each event.

With Ramadan setting the foundation, what measures are in place to maintain and elevate service quality as ADDarah moves into full-scale operations?

Now as we transition into full-scale operations, we’ve put a lot in place: training programs, service protocols, feedback loops with clients – even secret shopper visits.

How do you ensure that your team consistently delivers world-class hospitality experiences, and what training or leadership approaches do you prioritise?

To ensure consistency, we’ve built a culture of ownership within the team. Everyone feels responsible for the guest experience, from the front desk to housekeeping to the banquet team.

How do you lead your team and create a high-performance culture at ADDarah?

In terms of leadership, I personally hold monthly townhalls with the entire team – from interns to managers. We talk openly about what’s working and what’s not. This transparency creates accountability.

Weddings, product launches, and corporate gatherings are key growth areas. How is ADDarah positioning itself as the top choice for these high-profile events?

For high-profile events like weddings, product launches, and corporate receptions, we’ve designed modular spaces that can transform quickly. Our ballroom, for instance, can go from a corporate seminar setup in the morning to a luxury gala dinner by night.

In a competitive hospitality market, how is ADDarah innovating to create unique guest experiences that go beyond traditional luxury service?

In terms of innovation, we’re pushing boundaries with things like scent identity, lighting design, immersive tech. We’re working with artists to curate rotating exhibitions, so the venue feels fresh each time.

As ADDarah moves into peak season, what major events and collaborations are in the pipeline, and how do they align with your goals?

Looking ahead to peak season, we’re hosting two major conferences, several brand launches, and at least five major weddings. Each one is an opportunity to elevate the standard of hospitality in the Eastern Province.

ADDarah is evolving into more than just an event space – how do you envision it as a lifestyle destination?

ADDarah isn’t just about events – we see it as a lifestyle destination. So we’re developing partnerships with local chefs, wellness brands, even perfumers. We want guests to come not just for an event, but for an experience.

How is ADDarah integrating sustainability and smart technologies into the guest experience?

We’re also very conscious of sustainability. We’ve worked with local suppliers for food sourcing, we’ve eliminated single-use plastics, and we’re optimising energy use through smart lighting and HVAC systems. Another key area for us is technology. We’ve integrated smart booking systems, guest preference profiles, digital feedback collection. It’s all about personalisation.

Finally, what drives ADDarah’s deep investment in hospitality, especially coming from a company rooted in construction?

The goal is to make ADDarah a benchmark not just in Saudi, but regionally. We’re already in talks for hosting regional tourism and hospitality forums here, and I think that says a lot. When people ask me why we’re investing so much into hospitality, I tell them it’s not about buildings. It’s about moments. Hospitality is memory-making. And in a time when everything is moving so fast, creating a space where people feel seen, valued, celebrated – that’s powerful. So yes, our roots may be in construction, but our heart is in hospitality.