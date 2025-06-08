Philippines grants visa-free entry for Indian nationals

Indian nationals can now enter the Philippines without a visa for tourism purposes for 14 days.

The entry requires a passport valid for at least six months beyond the intended stay, confirmed hotel accommodation or booking, proof of financial capacity, and a return or onward ticket to the next destination.

Indian nationals who hold valid American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom visas or residence permits receive extended privileges.

These travellers can enter the Philippines without a visa for 30 days for tourism purposes, presenting a passport valid for at least six months beyond the contemplated stay and a return or onward ticket to the next destination.

The Embassy stated that these visa-free privileges apply at any Philippine port of entry. The periods granted are non-extendible and non-convertible to visa-based stays or other admission status categories.

Indian nationals must not have any derogatory record with the Bureau of Immigration to qualify for visa-free admission to the country.

The policy excludes Indian nationals transiting through the Philippines or entering for long-term visits and non-tourism activities.

These travellers must apply for appropriate Philippine visas at a Philippine Embassy or Consulate in their country of origin, place of legal residence, or any country that requires entry visas for Indian nationals.