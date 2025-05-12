Saudi Gen Z drive domestic tourism surge: Report

Saudi Arabia’s Generation Z is transforming the country’s tourism sector with increased domestic travel focused on cultural exploration, digital engagement and sustainability, a new report finds.

The study by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, conducted with YouGov, reveals that 54 per cent of Gen Z Saudis took a domestic leisure trip in the past six months, with 29 per cent planning to continue travelling within the Kingdom.

These findings align with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to increase domestic tourism to 55 million trips annually and raise tourism’s GDP contribution to 10 per cent.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “What we’re witnessing is a generational shift. Gen Z travellers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly choosing to explore their own backyard, not just out of convenience, but because they’re proud of what the Kingdom has to offer. They’re driven by a desire to connect with local culture, contribute to the economy, and travel more sustainably. At Wyndham, we’re proud to support this transformation by offering stays that meet their expectations for value, comfort, and digital ease, while helping them engage more deeply with Saudi Arabia’s nature, heritage, and communities.”

Gen Z travel habits

The report identified five principal trends shaping travel habits among young Saudis:

The research indicates a strong domestic travel preference, with 54 per cent of respondents exploring Saudi Arabia.

This trend is particularly prominent among young women, with 55 per cent of female Gen Z travellers choosing local destinations, indicating growing independence and cultural curiosity.

For Saudi youth, travel has become integrated into their lifestyle rather than being considered a luxury.

Among Gen Z not currently in the workforce, 72 per cent have travelled recently, demonstrating how travel has become embedded in youth culture.

In accordance with Saudi Arabia’s high connectivity rates, 39 per cent of Gen Z travellers cite social media as their primary source of travel inspiration.

The report notes that 64 per cent enjoy travelling to places featured in films, television shows or trending on social media. Additionally, 81 per cent express openness to using AI-powered travel tools.

Value over luxury driving Saudi youth tourism trends

The research shows that Gen Z prioritises experiences over extravagance, seeking accommodations that offer comfort, community connection and affordability.

Properties that provide a home-like atmosphere, enable longer stays or reflect local character are particularly sought after.

Sustainability influences travel decisions, with 35 per cent of Saudi Gen Z actively seeking eco-friendly hotels and 45 per cent preferring sustainable transport modes. These preferences align with national initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative.

Wyndham’s presence in Saudi Arabia includes five active brands with plans for expansion. Six of its ten hotels in the Kingdom have earned Wyndham Green Certification, with Wyndham Garden Dammam achieving the highest tier in the programme.

The report identifies a regional trend across the GCC, with Gen Z travellers setting new expectations for travel experiences.

While Saudi Arabia’s Gen Z market is described as being at an earlier stage compared to markets like the UAE, it is developing rapidly.

With its growing portfolio across Saudi Arabia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts aims to support the Kingdom’s tourism transformation by making travel more accessible and aligned with Gen Z values.

The company’s TRYP by Wyndham brand, already established in the UAE, is positioned as particularly suited to Gen Z preferences with its focus on urban connectivity, cultural immersion and social experiences.

The Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme and Wyndham Green sustainability framework further demonstrate the company’s commitment to meeting the needs of value-conscious travellers while supporting local communities and destinations.