Tashas Group plans major regional expansion with 8 new locations

Restaurant group Tashas plans to expand across the UAE and beyond with eight new locations identified 2025, as the company shifts from its historically cautious growth strategy to a more aggressive expansion plan.

The South African-founded hospitality group, which currently operates 16 restaurants in South Africa, 15 outlets in the UAE, and one in London, will open its second location in Saudi Arabia this September, founder and CEO Natasha Sideris told Arabian Business.

“We’ve had very slow and steady growth, few people working in an office. Now we have an army. I think we’re ready to get into another gear and speed up a little bit,” Sideris said during an interview at the group’s Nala concept in Dubai’s Al Serkal Avenue.

The company plans to establish Tashas branded cafes in previously untapped Emirates markets including Ras Al Khaimah, Nad Al Sheba, Al Ain, and Sharjah. Additionally, the group will introduce Arlecchino by tashas, an Italian-inspired licensed concept to be called Harlequin, at The Point development in collaboration with Shamal.

Outside the UAE, the expansion includes bringing its upscale beach dining concept Bungalo34 to Bahrain and Ras Al Khaimah, while South Africa will see five additional Tashas locations.

“We will probably end up with doing five or six [openings] this year,” Sideris clarified, noting that while eight locations are identified, the actual rollout may be more measured.

The group is also developing an entirely new concept, Café Sofi, named after Sideris’s late mother. “It’s a tribute to her,” she explained. “She passed away when she was 62. She was absolutely gorgeous and had a lot of style and taste.” The first Café Sofi will open in Cape Town, with plans to bring the concept to Dubai afterward.

The group’s expansion comes amid increasing competition in Dubai’s upscale casual dining sector, where the company has established a strong foothold with its flagship Tashas brand.

“Where the sweet spot is in the world, and particularly in Dubai, is exactly where Tashas cafe plays. It’s not too smart, it’s not mainstream casual. It’s elevated casual,” Sideris said of the company’s market positioning.

The privately-held company, owned by Sideris and her brother alongside a minority partner, has focused on organic growth since its founding in 2005. After buying back majority control from South African company Famous Brands during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tashas Group has maintained its emphasis on quality over rapid expansion.

“Our big focus is product, product, product,” Sideris said, explaining the company’s quality control process. “I’ve got a very big head office team that audits the stores, in the stores at least two, three times a month, checking on product, checking on quality, checking on the ingredients.”

The company’s expansion strategy diverges from the trend-chasing approach common in Dubai’s competitive restaurant scene. “Everyone wants to come with the next hit wonder, the next Dubai Chocolate or the next purple cappuccino,” she said. “You can either take your brand on that route, or you keep to your roots and are more classic.”

Tashas Group currently operates multiple brands including the flagship Tashas cafes, Flamingo Room, Avli, Bungalo34, African Lounge, and the more youthful Nala concept, with each new location requiring significant capital investment in custom interior design and kitchen facilities.