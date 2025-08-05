UAE travellers rely on AI to plan trips as industry eyes $2.3 trillion market

UAE travellers are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) for trip planning at higher rates than global peers, with 60 per cent trusting AI to plan every aspect of their journeys compared to 48 per cent of travellers in other countries.

According to a Tourism Economics report commissioned by Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the global meetings and events industry is projected to exceed $2.3 trillion by 2032, up from an expected $945 billion in 2025.

UAE travellers trust AI trip planning

Nearly six in ten travellers have used AI for travel planning, with 21 per cent using it before their most recent trip, the report found. AI adoption is expected to rise as technology becomes more embedded in consumer habits.

Amy Read, VP Innovation at Sabre Hospitality, said: “It is important to recognise that human connection is at the core of hospitality. When we think about innovation within hospitality, we try to find ways that amplify those key moments, rather than replace them. We want to free up staff time so that they can engage in more meaningful interactions.”

Read explained that technology has changed guest expectations, with travellers now seeking instant gratification and swift responses.

AI implementations include Miral’s AI concierge, Majd Al, deployed at Abu Dhabi attractions including Yas Bay Waterfront and Ferrari World Yas Island, offering tailored suggestions based on individual preferences.

Travel companies are adopting customer-focused approaches to AI development. Almosafer uses a co-creation approach, developing tools based on customer pain points, while Expedia TAAP builds technology informed by insights from travel agents.

In the business events sector, AI is delivering efficiency gains as the industry scales. Data-led personalisation is becoming critical for attendee engagement, with AI helping automate sourcing, translate content in real time, and generate tailored event experiences.

Industry speakers warned against over-reliance on technology at the expense of authenticity, emphasising that AI should reshape rather than replace human roles.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “When it comes to travel and tourism innovations, the most effective technologies are those that amplify human interactions, improve efficiency and respond directly to customer needs. The industry has a shared commitment to responsible innovation by placing people at the centre of every technology solution.”

ATM Travel Tech expanded by over 26 per cent in products showcased at the 2025 edition. ATM 2026 will take place May 4-7 in Dubai.