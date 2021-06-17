A FIVE-star success story

Since its inception in 2017, FIVE Hotels and Resorts (consisting of FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village) has played an inventive role in creating a revolutionary playground for discerning millennials looking for the very best of customised luxury experiential offerings that combine the best of entertainment with gourmet cuisine in the heart of vibrant Dubai. FIVE has been imaginative lifestyle choice for those in the know, resulting in averages of over 92 percent occupancy and sky-high rankings in its competitive set on Booking.com (8.9 for FIVE Palm Jumeirah and 8.9 per cent for FIVE Jumeirah Village as well); and continues to triumphantly raise the bar.

Conquering the Covid-19 crises

FIVE faced the Covid-19 catastrophe head-on. Our leadership corpus was very clear about FIVE’s objectives from the very beginning – we were not going to close down operations, we would stay resolute on retaining key talent and we would unfailingly provide outstanding FIVE-styled services for all our guests.

In order for us to achieve our goals we needed to have an unflinching belief that FIVE would return in full force eventually due to the UAE, global travel and hospitality landscape flourishing once again in time.

Our immediate focus was on providing health and safety support for the FIVE Tribe, creating a system of employee duty rotations and implementing specially tailored visitor experiences that captured the need of the hour.

Keeping these aims in mind, FIVE executed stringent testing and safety processes throughout the organisation for employees and guests alike, prepared a colleague rotation system for all venues and services so that employees across the board were given an equal opportunity to work and have their salaries and incentives be tied in directly to the revenue generated by them due to upselling. Finally, FIVE created ‘Long Stay’ and ‘Stay and Dine Offers’ at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village, which were all-inclusive offers that provided a safe and enjoyable space to enjoy FIVE’s unmatchable experiential offerings. This resulted in 70 per cent occupancy at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and 83 per cent occupancy at FIVE Jumeirah Village in 2020.

Spectacularly, due FIVE’s judiciously considered and purposeful approach and planning, by August 2020 regular salaries, increments and service charges were restored entirely.

FIVE has consistently stayed ahead of the pack due to our ability to be tactical on a daily basis and adapting to change constantly without losing sight of our broader strategy.

Now, FIVE has emerged stronger and better than ever and we maintain our role as trailblazers in setting new standards for customer and employee care – earning us a well-deserved reputation of being extraordinary industry disruptors!

A Great Place To Work

The importance of providing security, job satisfaction and workplace delight to everyone at FIVE was not undermined by the upheaval caused by Covid-19 and our efforts were amply rewarded by FIVE earning the coveted top spot in the hospitality sector – a commendable jump from 19th place in the previous ranking, especially considering hospitality and tourism was severely affected in 2020. FIVE was recognised as a Top 10 Workplace for Women and ranked No 7 for Millennials across all categories in the Middle East by Great Places To Work, a renowned global authority on workplace cultures.

This employee validation speaks volumes of the success of FIVE’s policies aimed at developing a high-performing culture that attracts only the ‘best of the best!’ There is no room for a ‘Kumbaya’ culture at FIVE – we believe in taking durable action!

This is clearly evident in the growing numbers of the FIVE Tribe, which grew from 1,100 pre-Covid-19 to more than 1,500 post Covid-19 as well as over $1 billion worth of assets under management with over 1,000 keys.

The vibe at FIVE

FIVE continues to strengthen and motivate on our burgeoning, multi-cultural community of like-minded, dynamic and motivated individuals with a carefully cultivated and nurtured vibe at FIVE.

The FIVE Vibe behind-the-scenes is concentrated around providing inspiration, rewards and rapid career advancements for outperforming team members who lead by example. Teams are wholly encouraged and empowered to design their own vibe at FIVE on an open platform that is available to everyone.

This unique culture does not give importance to traditional parameters of age and experience but rather a drive, innovation, hunger to succeed – and a fun-to-work-with energy!

The value of the vibe at FIVE is priceless – as it assures an exceptional guest experience, which directly leads to increased remunerations for members of management and staff that clearly result in creating a population of FIVE vanguards.

The next chapter

At all times, FIVE’s long-term vision is an essential component of FIVE’s ground-breaking strategies, we now plan to take our unique and versatile approach to a global stage with FIVE Zurich, which is our next exciting launch – watch out as we bring the flair and glamour of Dubai’s own homegrown brand to Europe!