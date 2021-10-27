Tourist chiefs award construction contract for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Wednesday said it has awarded the main construction contract for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The award has been made to a joint venture between Trojan General Contracting, a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding, and Six Construct, a subsidiary of Besix Group.

Designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning and world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be located in the Saadiyat Cultural District alongside the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum.

Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will be responsible for the museum’s construction, as well as the associated infrastructure and surrounding marine works.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025, a statement said.

Hamad Al Ameri, managing director and CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track to be completed by 2025. Located on the north-east tip of Saadiyat Island, this museum will become a dynamic addition to Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks, adding to the capital’s ever-expanding portfolio of globally respected art, design and architecture, designed by the world’s greatest architects.”

Abu Dhabi is investing more than AED30 billion in the culture and creative industries as the emirate diversifies its economy.

This investment includes the Cultural District on Saadiyat Island (pictured above) with investments in other sectors including media, gaming and music alongside cultural heritage, architecture and the arts.

The museum is set to be the largest and most expansive of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s museums, which includes the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Guggenheim Bilbao and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection housed in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni in Venice.