UK property firm joins Hero Dubai Desert Classic partnership roster

The agreement sees Flambard Williams become an Official Patron of the tournament, which celebrated its 35th edition earlier this year when Tyrrell Hatton claimed victory against competitors including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Established in 1989, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic holds status as the oldest golf competition in the region and has earned the nickname ‘Major of the Middle East’.

Flambard Williams named official patron of Hero Dubai Desert Classic in multi-year deal

The tournament forms part of the Rolex Series on the DP World Tour, securing its position on the global golfing calendar.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “We’re delighted to announce the support of Flambard Williams on a multi-year deal, and look forward to working with them as we continue to produce a truly fan and player-favourite event.

“Without partnerships like this we wouldn’t be able to build such an amazing event that since 1989 has sparked some truly unforgettable moments on the DP World Tour. We can’t wait to see what the 2026 event has in store and are excited to create more memorable experiences alongside our valued partners.”

The deal represents the first major global sponsorship for Flambard Williams, a multi-award winning firm that provides property investment solutions and portfolio management advice to investors worldwide.

The partnership aims to support their brand expansion, customer engagement and growth in a key market.

“We are ecstatic to sign a fantastic long-term deal to partner with this prestigious event. Add this to our sponsorship of who I believe is a future multiple Major winner, Wilco Nienaber, we will not only increase our global brand, but also host a number of our select clients to enjoy a phenomenal 4 days of golf,” Christopher Whetstone, Managing Director, Flambard Williams added.

The tournament, which holds GEO-certification®, has built a reputation for entertainment both on and off the course, contributing to its prominence on the DP World Tour.