Former Edelman Middle East execs launch new UAE-based consultancy

Former Freuds and UK Prime Minister's office strategists join forces to launch new reputation and purpose consultancy

Two former execs with Edelman Middle East have joined together to launch Manara Global, a UAE-based consultancy focusing on reputation management, purpose and communications.

Teri O’Donnell and Robin Gordon-Farleigh both worked together at Edelman Middle East in recent years.

O’Donnell, a reputation management specialist, was managing director, reputation, at the PR giant’s Dubai office until last year, and before that she was a partner at communications and public relations firm Freuds in London.

Gordon-Farleigh, a specialist in government strategic communications, media strategy and public diplomacy, came to the region from the UK’s Prime Minister’s office, where he was advisor to both David Cameron and Theresa May during his time there.

After his stint with Edelman Middle East, where he was regional director for government strategies for the Middle East, he headed up communications for the office of HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein.

“We believe it is an exciting opportunity to breakdown siloed working practices, provide greater creativity and joined up thinking to business and societal challenges and problem solving. And we want to inspire, and be inspired whilst doing it,” said O’Donnell.

Gordon-Farleigh added, “The UAE was a natural place to bring our future ambitions to life as it has inspired us and is aligned with our own personal and company values. It is a beacon for ambition, positive change, far-sighted thinking, filled with a sense of purpose and with a truly global outlook.”