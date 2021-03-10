Dubai extends freeze on public service fees to accelerate recovery

Dubai extended the freeze on public service fees until early 2023 as part of efforts to support the Middle East business hub’s economy amid the pandemic.

The move “seeks to strengthen Dubai’s ability to adapt to changing market realities, accelerate the pace of recovery and boost sustainable development,” according to a statement.

“Apart from the extension of the freeze, no new fees will be imposed, except in the case of the introduction of new vital services,” it said. Dubai provided support worth 7.1 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion) to help support businesses during the pandemic.