Dubai unveils shake-up of gov’t, business body as it chases $540bn foreign trade

A complete restructuring of the Government of Dubai has been agreed to make it “more flexible and efficient” to deal with the post-coronavirus era, it was announced on Tuesday.

The restructuring was agreed at a meeting of the Dubai Council, chaired by ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Binding work contracts have been signed with all officials of the emirate and directors of its departments, bodies and institutions for a period of three years.

“Whoever doesn’t move forward is in retreat. Those who depend on the achievements of the past lose their future… Dubai is its place in the future. It is destined to be the vibrant global economic heart of this region,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a tweet.

He also announced a restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce with the formation of three chambers of commerce for the emirate – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai World Chamber of Commerce and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

.@HHShkMohd:We also approved the #Dubai International Trade Roadmap, which includes shipping & air routes that currently connect to more than 400 cities around the world, aiming to expand this network with 200 more cities. Dubai will be home to the world's main airport and ports. pic.twitter.com/BeOJpCar4l — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 23, 2021

“Changing the working system in the chambers to be the most important economic arm of the emirate in building new sectors and consolidating its global commercial role,” a tweet carried by the official Dubai Media Office read.

Juma al-Majid has been appointed as honorary president of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce while Abdulaziz Al Ghurair has been named as president, Sultan bin Salim will be president of Dubai World Chamber of Commerce and Omar Al-Ulama will take the role of president of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The Dubai Council meeting adopted a five-year plan to increase the value of the emirate’s foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion ($380 billion) to AED2 trillion ($540 billion).

“We know what we want. And we know how to get there. We have the national capacity to implement the plan,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

During the Dubai Council meeting, a new Dubai International Trade Map was also adopted, which includes shipping and air routes for more than 400 cities around the world.

It was also announced that work will start to add a further 200 cities to this network to establish the role of Dubai in the movement of global trade.

“We’re destined to be the world’s airport and main port,” another tweet said.