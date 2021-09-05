UAE introduces new residency guidelines to attract foreigners

The United Arab Emirates announced a new class of visas on Sunday, the latest step in a series of moves aimed at attracting talent and boosting growth.

The new ‘Green Visas’ will allow expatriates to apply for work without being sponsored by an employer, and include children up to the age of 25 on their permits. The government also said it will allow people who’ve lost their jobs to remain in the country for up to 180 days, a major boost as most visas are tied to employment contracts.

Foreign residents make up more than 80 percent of the population of the UAE’s seven sheikhdoms and have been a mainstay of the economy for decades. Oil-rich Gulf states have been forced to consider longer residency for foreigners as they seek to attract investment and diversify.

The UAE has previously announced a plan to grant visas of five to 10 years to wealthy property investors, entrepreneurs and “specialised talents and researchers”.