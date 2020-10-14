Dubai property price declines forecast to continue during Q4

Despite a clear rise in property sales during the third quarter of 2020, Dubai’s real estate market is expected to face further challenges in both the rental and sales market, according to new research from Chestertons.

The international real estate services firm highlighted that increased sales activity in the third quarter, which rose by 50 percent compared to Q2, was largely attributed to pent up demand, along with developer promotions offered to clear built but unsold inventory.

Total transaction volume was down 21.7 percent from Q3 2019.

Apartment prices fell 3.4 percent during the quarter, an increased rate of decline from the previous quarter, while villa sales prices witnessed a marginal fall of just 0.2 percent. In the rental market, apartment rental rates fell by 3.6 percent, whereas villas saw declines of 1.2 percent.

Chris Hobden (pictured above), head of strategic consultancy, Chestertons MENA, said: “Dubai witnessed a clear increase in transactional activity during the third quarter, building on a recovery seen during the final month of Q2, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“However, transaction volumes remain lower annually, and we expect both prices and rents to face further downward pressure over the final quarter of 2020. The ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, and a likely reduction in the emirate's population, both key drivers of Dubai residential prices, are set to hamper market performance.”

In the sales market, average apartment prices have fallen by 11.4 percent year-on-year while villa sales prices saw a more moderate fall of 5.8 percent.

“Average villa prices performed comparatively well over the third quarter, with the pace of decline tapered by broader price stability across several locations and, in the case of Palm Jumeirah, an uptick in the average achieved sales price,” said Hobden.

In Dubai’s rental market, apartment rates declined by 3.6 percent in Q3, with all areas once again showing falls in average rental rates, with Covid-19’s economic impact a determining factor while villa rents proved more resilient, falling by just 1.2 percent and 5.6 percent on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively, with agents reporting an apparent uptick in villa enquiries since the easing of lockdown restrictions in May.

In terms of transactions, completed property sales totalled 4,587 units in Q3, compared to 1,902 over the second quarter, and a more moderate rise from the 4,084 units transferred in Q3 2019. Off-plan sales totalled 3,262 units over Q3, down from 3,331 the previous quarter and the 5,943 units sold over Q3 2019.

“While developer incentives played a part in supporting sales, pent up second quarter demand, and delays in the transactional process seen during lockdown, were also significant factors in boosting third quarter figures," said Hobden.

“We expect that Q4 transaction numbers will provide a more reliable indicator of Covid-19’s market impact, and the extent of Dubai’s market recovery,” he added.

