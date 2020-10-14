We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Sam Bridge

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Real Estate
Wed 14 Oct 2020 03:20 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Sam Bridge

Dubai property price declines forecast to continue during Q4

Chestertons research indicates further challenges ahead for both the rental and sales market in Dubai

Dubai property price declines forecast to continue during Q4

Apartment prices fell 3.4 percent during the quarter, an increased rate of decline from the previous quarter, while villa sales prices witnessed a marginal fall of just 0.2 percent.

Despite a clear rise in property sales during the third quarter of 2020, Dubai’s real estate market is expected to face further challenges in both the rental and sales market, according to new research from Chestertons.

The international real estate services firm highlighted that increased sales activity in the third quarter, which rose by 50 percent compared to Q2, was largely attributed to pent up demand, along with developer promotions offered to clear built but unsold inventory.

Property prices in some parts of Dubai fall to decade-long lows

Annual average price per sq ft drops to AED896 for 2020, AED2 lower than the previous low seen in 2010

Total transaction volume was down 21.7 percent from Q3 2019.

Apartment prices fell 3.4 percent during the quarter, an increased rate of decline from the previous quarter, while villa sales prices witnessed a marginal fall of just 0.2 percent. In the rental market, apartment rental rates fell by 3.6 percent, whereas villas saw declines of 1.2 percent.

Chris Hobden (pictured above), head of strategic consultancy, Chestertons MENA, said: “Dubai witnessed a clear increase in transactional activity during the third quarter, building on a recovery seen during the final month of Q2, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“However, transaction volumes remain lower annually, and we expect both prices and rents to face further downward pressure over the final quarter of 2020. The ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, and a likely reduction in the emirate's population, both key drivers of Dubai residential prices, are set to hamper market performance.”

Average Dubai property selling price rebounds in Q3

New research says decrease in listings has resulted in an undersupply of homes which has sent prices upwards

In the sales market, average apartment prices have fallen by  11.4 percent year-on-year while villa sales prices saw a more moderate fall of 5.8 percent.

“Average villa prices performed comparatively well over the third quarter, with the pace of decline tapered by broader price stability across several locations and, in the case of Palm Jumeirah, an uptick in the average achieved sales price,” said Hobden.

In Dubai’s rental market, apartment rates declined by 3.6 percent in Q3, with all areas once again showing falls in average rental rates, with Covid-19’s economic impact a determining factor while villa rents proved more resilient, falling by just 1.2 percent and 5.6 percent on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively, with agents reporting an apparent uptick in villa enquiries since the easing of lockdown restrictions in May.

In pictures: The rise and fall of a UAE construction giant
Founded in 1975, is DFM bellweather Arabtec facing liquidation this year?
Arabtec-construction-3.jpg
oil-refinery-complex
Emirates-Airline-Engineering-Store.jpg
21st-Century-Tower.jpg
+7

In terms of transactions, completed property sales totalled 4,587 units in Q3, compared to 1,902 over the second quarter, and a more moderate rise from the 4,084 units transferred in Q3 2019.  Off-plan sales totalled 3,262 units over Q3, down from 3,331 the previous quarter and the 5,943 units sold over Q3 2019.

“While developer incentives played a part in supporting sales, pent up second quarter demand, and delays in the transactional process seen during lockdown, were also significant factors in boosting third quarter figures," said Hobden.

“We expect that Q4 transaction numbers will provide a more reliable indicator of Covid-19’s market impact, and the extent of Dubai’s market recovery,” he added.

Where prices are falling fastest in Dubai in Q3:

  • Dubai Sports City - average prices fell by 5.5 percent to AED621 per sq ft
  • Dubai Silicon Oasis was the only other location to see a quarterly fall in average prices above 5 percent, reaching AED540 per sq ft, representing a 5.3 percent drop
  • Locations witnessing more moderate declines in Q3 included Dubai Marina and The Greens, with prices falling by just 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent to AED985 per sq ft and AED815 per sq ft respectively
  • Average apartment prices in The Views and Business Bay declined by 2.7 percent to AED1,022 per sq ft and AED970 per sq ft respectively
  • Villa prices on Palm Jumeirah was the only location to witness a price increase, up by 2.2 percent from AED1,820 per sq ft to AED1,860 per sq ft
  • Jumeirah Park saw prices hold steady over Q3, at AED720 per sq ft, having seen a modest decline of 0.7 percent the previous quarter
  • Arabian Ranches and The Lakes both witnessed quarterly declines of less than 1 percent to AED787 per sq ft and AED975 per sq ft respectively.
  • The Meadows/The Springs saw the highest quarterly decline at 2.5 percent, with average prices falling to AED795 per sq ft from AED815 per sq ft in Q2

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Read next

Why property prices are falling faster in the UAE than the rest of the world

GCC property market recovery expected within 12-24 months - experts

Property prices in some parts of Dubai fall to decade-long lows