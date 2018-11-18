Souq.com reveals dates for 'biggest ever' White Friday sale

Middle East-based e-commerce giant says White Friday sale to take place from November 20-24

Middle East-based e-commerce giant Souq.com has announced plans for its White Friday sale to return next week.

The online retailer said its biggest shopping event will take place from November 20-24, with "more deals than ever".

The company said in a statement that customers across the GCC and Egypt can choose from more than two million deals and offers, with discounts of up to 70 percent available.

This year’s White Friday will be the biggest ever, it said, addding that deals will be customised for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO and co-founder, Souq.com, said: “Since we launched White Friday in 2014, customers have told us how much they like this deals event, so we are happy to be back this year with more deals and more choice than ever.

"We are also glad that hundreds of small and medium sized businesses are joining White Friday this year, after the positive sales uplift they saw in previous years.”

Savings this year include up to 60 percent off mobile phones, up to 40 percent off TVs, and up to 70 percent off cameras, groceries, toys and fashion, the statement said.

Souq.com added that its banking partners in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt will offer monthly instalments with 0 percent interest for purchases on the site.

Souq.com first brought White Friday to the Middle East in 2014 as a regional version of the global Black Friday. It is held during the weekend after Thanksgiving every year.