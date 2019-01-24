E-commerce giant noon launches own private label

east by noon currently has close to 90 live products on the platform including USB cables.

noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, is growing its product portfolio by launching its own private label.

The e-commerce operator said the launch of east is part of a bid to offer customers "more choice, convenience and incredible value".

east by noon currently has close to 90 live products on the platform with competitive pricing. The products range from USB cables, battery packs and chargers to 100 percent cotton towel sets from AED50, bathrobes at AED87, granite cooking sets at AED299 and casual cotton clothing for men from AED45.

noon said the east range features simple, classic designs that are durable and practical to consumers in the region.

To develop the private label range of products, noon said it collaborated with several high-quality, trusted manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the east by noon range is made of the finest materials and the best technology.

noon added that the label will continue to expand to include other popular and in-demand items for shoppers.

east is currently available in the United Arab Emirates and will launch soon in Saudi Arabia.