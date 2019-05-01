Dubai's Souq relaunches under Amazon brand

Souq.com, the Middle East’s largest online shopping website, has relaunched to become part of the Amazon e-commerce portal in all countries in the region except Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Customers who visit Souq.com are redirected to the Amazon.ae, and greeted with a letter from Ronaldo Mouchawar, founder of Souq and vice president of Amazon MENA, detailing the decision to move to the Amazon branding and portal, which will see the first ever availability of Arabic shopping on the US global e-commerce giant.

“We are proud to announce that we are now Amazon.ae,” Mouchawar said, marking the end of 13 years of Souq.com.

“Amazon.ae brings together the best of Souq's local know-how and Amazon's global retailing experience, and features over 30 million products, including those previously available on Souq and five million products from Amazon US.

“For the first time ever at Amazon, customers will have the option of shopping in Arabic on both the Amazon app and the website.”

While the website is completely rebranded the same as the international versions of Amazon – with prices in local currency - Souq.com remains as is in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where brand loyalty remains strong. Cash on delivery also remains available following the switchover.

Amazon bought Dubai-based Souq in 2017 for $580 million and since then the local company has been integrating itself with the Seattle-based firm. The regional operation has grown to over 3,600 employees.