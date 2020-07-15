Discounts of up to 80% for Abu Dhabi shoppers in new retail campaign

Shoppers in Abu Dhabi can take advantage of discounts of up to 80 percent as part of a new promotion launched to breathe life into the emirate’s beleaguered retail industry.

In an effort to support the reopening of malls after the Covid-19-enforced lockdown measures, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled the ‘Unbox Amazing’ campaign, with a series of promotions, special deals and prize giveaways.

The campaign, which encompasses more than 3,500 retailers across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, is a collaboration between Retail Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi’s retail sector platform; the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi (DED); Visa; the emirate’s leading malls and retailers; and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

“Abu Dhabi’s diverse retail sector is back in business with the emirate’s most ambitious and economically impactful summer season promotion to date which, thanks to our landmark partnership with Visa and four leading banks, will provide a stimulus for a retail sector intent on recovery,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi.

‘Unbox Amazing’, which is set to run until August 31, features a massive Shop & Win promotion where eligible Visa cardholders spending AED200 or more in participating outlets will automatically enter a series of prize draws run in partnership with Retail Abu Dhabi, Visa and the quartet of banks. Shop & Win prizes include Mercedes Benz cars from Emirates Motor Company and the latest technology products from Sharaf DG, amongst others.

“Our reopening strategy has been developed over several weeks in close co-operation with DCT Abu Dhabi, the retail sector and all relevant government departments, and is in-line with best-practice safety guidelines issued by local and global authorities,” said Hamad Abdullah Almass, executive director of Abu Dhabi Business Centre, Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.

Participating malls in the campaign include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, City Center Masdar, Deerfields, Fotouh Al Khair, Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Ruwais Mall, World Trade Centre Mall and Yas Mall.