Though the service is initially available to users in Europe, Bitpanda said it will expand it to the UAE and the rest of the region
Technology
Etihad Atheeb (GO) signs MoU to acquire 51% stake in Saudi IT venture EjadTech
The stake acquisition is valued at $23.07 million
ADNOC launches AI-powered chatbot to support investors
ADNOC Distribution launches AI chatbot ARIF to support investor relations in English and Arabic
Apple integrates ChatGPT feature in its new iOS and iPadOS updates
Apple Intelligence’s language expanded beyond US English; Several new languages coming soon in 2025
XChain, VARA’s exclusive transaction monitoring partner, readies rollout for regional and global VASPs
VARA and XChain are working on a regulatory dashboard tool to advance the existing on-chain transaction monitoring standards for the region’s digital assets ecosystem
ADIO Partners with PGIM to Launch RealAssetX Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi
The two will consider the establishment and management of an investment framework of up to $250 million
Google urges FTC to break up Microsoft’s cloud deal with OpenAI: report
Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers also want to host OpenAI’s models
Trump-fueled bitcoin rally sparks dual threat: Cyber extortion, LLM attacks loom, experts say
Another trend industry experts and insiders are anticipating in 2025 is the spread of the generative AI-based ‘deepfakes’ into the business sector in a big way
AI business automation platform PLATMA announces MENA expansion after $2.2mn pre-seed funding
The company enables companies with no coding experience to build complex digital solutions using AI-powered natural language processing
Airbus delivers UAE’s latest telecom satellite to Florida launch site
Space42 says the new satellite will enable the company to introduce more than 15 new products once operational
Dubai Holding arm TECOM to exit from SmartCity Kochi project
Contours of the withdrawal, including the compensation to be given to TECOM, will be decided by a state government-appointed committee
Dubai digital asset venture Scintilla announces new upgrades to tokenisation engie
Post-acquisition, the company is to offer a comprehensive suite of services, including structuring, issuance, distribution, and listing to drive innovation in tokenizing real-world assets
AD Ports Group rebrands digital arm as Maqta Technologies in global trade push
The move will see the company consolidating as the master brand – Maqta Gateway, and its strategic investments, including TTEK and Dubai Technologies
Apple announces 2025 online store launch in Saudi Arabia, plans for ‘iconic’ Diriyah outlet
The tech giant will launch its Arabic-language online store in Sauid next summer followed by several physical outlets including a flagship store at a UNESCO World Heritage site
Startups in Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 secure $1.9bn in funding
Hub71 startups in Abu Dhabi have achieved revenues of $1.1bn
Trump appoints ex PayPal COO David Sacks as AI and crypto czar
The move is seen as another step towards overhauling US policy
GCC cyber-AI startup SpiderSilk inks pact with cyber arm of Saudi Telecom Company
The agreement, signed at Black Hat – the leading cybersecurity event, is to act as a foundation for a full technology partnership between the two entities