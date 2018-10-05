Microsoft, cloud services to create 55,000 UAE jobs by end-2022

Microsoft’s technology ecosystem and the growing popularity of cloud services will create more than 55,000 jobs in the UAE, according to a new report.

New report says spending on public cloud services in the UAE will almost quadruple to $410m in 2022

Microsoft’s technology ecosystem and the growing popularity of cloud services will create more than 55,000 jobs in the UAE by the end of 2022, according to new research.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) study analyses the impact of ICT, cloud services, and the Microsoft ecosystem on the UAE economy between 2017 and 2022.

It shows that implementation of nationwide initiatives such as UAE Vision 2021 and Smart Dubai – and other initiatives focused on tourism, healthcare, transportation and education – has led to a rise in IT spending and employment.

IDC predicts spending on public cloud services in the UAE will almost quadruple over the next five years, from AED439 million in 2017 to AED1.51 billion ($410 million) in 2022.

Video of Would you give up your privacy to live in a smart city

Between the end of 2017 and the end of 2022, adoption of cloud services will create nearly 31,650 new jobs and the Microsoft technology ecosystem will add 23,800 jobs for a total of 55,450 in net job creation.

The Microsoft ecosystem – the companies that sell, service, deploy, or otherwise work with Microsoft products – supported more than 71,250 workers in 2017, it added.

IDC analysts also said the use of public cloud services, combined with investments in private and hybrid cloud solutions, will “enable organisations in UAE to innovate and achieve their [digital] transformation goals”.

The report said the benefits emanating from this digital transformation trend are set to generate around AED20 billion in net new revenues over the next five years.

“Digital transformation has the power to engage customers and citizens, empower employees, optimise operations and reinvent products and services,” said Sayed Hashish, regional general manager, Microsoft Gulf. “IDC’s report clearly shows that private and public organisations have realised these benefits, and are directly or indirectly creating jobs as they invest in their futures.”

In March, Microsoft announced that it would open dedicated cloud data centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to serve customers across the Middle East and Africa.

The company said it believes the provision of cloud services through regional data centres will help start-ups to more quickly realise their potential, as well as accelerating the adoption of public cloud services within government agencies and regulated industries such as banking and finance, telecoms and healthcare.