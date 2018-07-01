Flydubai to adopt Emirates Skywards as its loyalty programme

From next month, Emirates Skywards will become the loyalty programme for customers of both Flydubai and Emirates, the low-cost carrier announced today.

Flydubai 'OPEN' members can convert their rewards points to Skywards Miles during July, after which their account will be switched to Emirates Skywards

Flydubai said the strategic move is a further expansion of the partnership between the two Dubai-based airlines, which initially started with shared networks, and later expanded into commercial and airport operations.

Members of Flydubai’s ‘OPEN’ loyalty programme will be enrolled into Emirates Skywards from August 1, earning both Skywards Miles and Tier Miles every time they fly with either airline.

Flydubai said OPEN Gold members and Emirates Skywards Silver members and above, who are also OPEN members, can convert their OPEN reward points to Skywards Miles - 2 OPEN reward points will be equal to 1 Skywards Mile.

OPEN reward points held in existing accounts can be redeemed until 31 July 2018 for future flights with Flydubai.

Since being launched in July last year, more than 650,000 passengers have benefitted from the Emirates and Flydubai partnership, which offers passengers access to over 200 unique destinations on the combined network of both airlines.