By Gavin Gibbon

Wed 5 Aug 2020 11:49 AM

Emirates to resume flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon

Dubai-based carrier will restore over half of pre-Covid passenger network in August

Passengers are reminded that Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai and the UAE,

Dubai-based Emirates airline is to resume passenger services to Kuwait City and Lisbon.

The latest destinations will take the carrier’s passenger network to 70 in August.

Daily flights from Dubai to Kuwait City will resume from August 5, while a thrice-weekly service to Lisbon will get back underway from August 16.

Flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Passengers are reminded that Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai and the UAE, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, no matter what country they are from.

The Dubai carrier has started to gradually reintroduce its Airbus A380 to its network, with four cities now served by the superjumbo aircraft, and a fifth – Guangzhou – to be added from August 8.

Emirates restarted A380 operations to Amsterdam (daily) and Cairo (four times) this week, with a second daily service added to London Heathrow and a once daily service to Paris.

Gavin Gibbon

