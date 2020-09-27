UAE-backed Virgin Hyperloop signs deal with Bangalore International Airport

UAE-backed Virgin Hyperloop has signed a deal to investigate implementing the high-speed technology at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each.

With speeds of up to 1,080 km/h, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city centre in under 10 minutes, compared to more than 45 minutes by road, according to the preliminary analysis.

UAE-backed Virgin Hyperloop One in the Middle East - unplugged CEO Jay Walder has said the transportation network could operate using solar panels

"Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduits for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain" said Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and group chairman and CEO of DP World.

"We are honoured to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore how hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in the region."

DP World says US legislation on hyperloop systems brings futuristic transport a step closer to reality A regulatory framework for the hyperloop systems will be issued by the Non-Traditional and Emerging Transportation Technology Council within the next six months

Saudi Arabia is leading the world with a first-of-its-kind national hyperloop study to evaluate the economic benefits of implementing the technology, creating jobs and developing high-tech skills. The study, commissioned by Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, will lay the groundwork for a network of hyperloop routes to be considered ‎across Saudi Arabia.

Virgin Hyperloop also announced a partnership with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to support the development of hyperloop technology and sustainable transportation through advanced A.I. research.