By James Mathew

Sat 31 Oct 2020 11:03 AM

Indian carrier adds flights to Dubai, extends 'air bubble' ops to end-November

SpiceJet's move comes as Indian and UAE airlines continue to operate flights under a special arrangement amid coronavirus impact

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet has announced new flights to Dubai from more Indian cities, and also extended other flights until the end of November.

While the Indian carrier has announced flights to and from Dubai to Kolkota from Sunday, it has also extended its services from Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow with changed timings under the winter schedule.

India's SpiceJet set to launch RAK hub operations after lengthy delay

Flights from Mumbai and Delhi would operate under the current bilateral bubble agreement between the UAE and India

Indian and UAE airlines currently operate flights between the two countries under an ‘air bubble’ arrangement.

SpiceJet said it will operate daily flights between Dubai and Delhi, while it will have five flights a week between Dubai and the north Indian city of Jaipur.

SpiceJet’s flight to Dubai from Lucknow will be via Delhi, while it will operate services from Kolkota to Dubai via both Delhi and Jaipur.

Besides the north Indian cities, SpiceJet also operates flights to Dubai from Mumbai and some of the south Indian cities.

India's SpiceJet to operate 'bubble' flights to Muscat from Wednesday

SpiceJet's move comes amid India's attempts to ramp up international flight operations to the Gulf region

A senior SpiceJet official said: “The operations from these cities, however, could be curtailed because of the restrictions on the total number of flights each airline can operate under the ‘bubble’ arrangement.”

SpiceJet’s move to expand its operations to Dubai from various Indian cities comes as the Indian budget could finally be launching its proposed international hub in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) by the end of November.

Arabian Business earlier this month reported that SpiceJet was in the process of securing an air operator’s certificate (AOC) to begin operations from RAK International in the next few weeks.

SpiceJet had announced in October 2019 its plans to start flights between RAK and the Indian capital city Delhi, followed by a second phase to register an airline in RAK and launch flights to Europe from the emirate.

