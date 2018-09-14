Revealed: which Emirates route ranks in world's top 10 busiest?

Emirates service between Dubai and London has been named as the world's sixth busiest in 2017, with more than 3 million passengers carried

According to new data from UK-based Routes Online, the service between Dubai International Airport and London Heathrow lifted over 3.2 million people last year.

But this was less than half the number of passengers recorded travelling between Hong Kong and Taiwan Taoyuan (6.7 million), the world's busiest international route.

In July, Emirates' route between Dubai and London Heathrow was also named the world's third best for generating revenue, according to a report by OAG Aviation.

The provider of digital flight information said the route produced more than $819 million between April 2017 and this March, making more than $25,000 per hour, the highest rate in the world.

The figures come as Virgin Atlantic announced that it will withdraw flights between Dubai and London Heathrow from March 31, 2019.

Although the US remains the world’s largest aviation market, the analysis by Routes Online found that air services in the Asia-Pacific region dominate the top 100 busiest routes by passenger numbers, accounting for more than 70 percent of the total.

Hong Kong, the home hub for Cathay Pacific, features in six of the top ten international routes.

Steven Small, brand director of Routes, said: “This research backs up forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region will be the biggest driver of passenger demand over the next 20 years. Such staggering aviation growth means it is the perfect time for World Routes to return to China.”

The research also revealed that the busiest route in the world is the South Korean domestic route of Jeju - Seoul Gimpo with 13,460,305 passengers in 2017.

It also showed that the average cost of a ticket in the top 100 routes is $170.76 and the average distance is 1,163km.