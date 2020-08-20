We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Thu 20 Aug 2020 03:32 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Special flights, to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram to run until the end of August

Emirates launches repatriation flights to five Indian cities

The repatriation flights, on Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, will operate through until August 31.

Emirates has announced plans to operate a series of repatriation flights to five Indian cities from August 20 through to the end of the month.

The special flights, to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, will allow Indian citizens in the UAE to return home, as well as residents of the UAE, currently in India, to get back to the UAE.

The repatriation flights, on Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, will operate on the following dates:

  • Bengaluru: August 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30
  • Kochi: August 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31
  • Delhi: daily flights until August 31
  • Mumbai: daily flights until August 31
  • Thiruvananthapuram: August 26

Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights - only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

In terms of flights from India to Dubai, flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE.

Emirates has also revised its flight timings to/from Sialkot, Pakistan to offer customers better connections via Dubai with seven weekly flights.

Effective August 22, Emirates flight EK 618 will depart Dubai at 8.55pm and arrive in Sialkot at 1.10am. The return flight, EK 619, will depart Sialkot at 2.40am and arrive in Dubai at 5am.

In addition to Sialkot, Emirates offers customers direct flights to four other cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

 Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

